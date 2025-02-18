Industry
Highway maintenance plan strengthened to lessen bumpy rides
SummaryThe ministry of road transport and highways has decided on periodic audits of all highways, especially six months before the defect liability period expires, to ascertain problems on stretches so the concessionaire can rectify the issue.
With plans to build world-class highways across the country, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has proposed stricter quality control norms to ensure that both highway construction and repairs meet the required standards.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more