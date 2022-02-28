National logistics portal to be integrated with ULIP

Secretary MoPSW also discussed and chart out the way forward for the ULIP and highlighted that ‘ULIP aims at paperless/only electronic data transfer regime leading to reduction in compliances, creating the environment for boosting the confidence of the users and stakeholders for using the NLP/ ULIP by ensuring data authenticity, standardization of procedures and harmonization of processes for seamless trade thereby enhancing ease of doing business for all. ULIP will provide real time monitoring of cargo movement while ensuring data confidentiality with end-to-end encryption, comprehensive reduction in logistic cost resulting in competitive costing. All the above can be achieved through IT intervention like ULIP, which will further create new jobs and job roles’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}