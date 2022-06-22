Nat’l highways to be GIS mapped by July

Nat’l highways to be GIS mapped by July2 min read . 12:53 AM IST

NEW DELHI :The government is going all out to complete GIS mapping of national highways for better planning, execution and monitoring of the road network and timely completion of projects.
Geographic Information System (GIS) technology is expected to come to the aid of road construction agencies as it would provide detailed information on alignments and any obstruction in the path of highways.
Tasked to take up the speed of highway construction to 50 km per day, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has asked all its field units as well as state governments to complete the GIS mapping process of the national entire highway network by 31 July.
They have been told to use the data for mapping, already gathered by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications, for field verification exercise.
Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), Gandhinagar, Gujarat has done GIS mapping of approximately 130,000 km of national highways. But this data now needs to be updated and verified by field units of the different agencies for the ministry.
GIS mapping makes use of satellite images but goes beyond it by analysing satellite data in order to provide authorities with an accurate picture of the project.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the prime highway executing agency, has almost completed the exercise for the NHs assigned with them with the cooperation of their field units. It is expected that once other agencies also complete the task by next month, work on new highway alignments could be started at a faster pace.
A official at MoRTH said that GIS mapping of the entire network of highways is one of the most important requirements for planning, executing and monitoring of the network and the ministry is moving at rapid pace to involve all agencies and update and verify mapping work already done by Bisag.
GIS provides agencies with tools for building resilient infrastructure for the future and supporting strategic repairs and upgrades to existing networks, the official quoted above said.
GIS maps contains a very detailed visual representation of any infrastructure facility including location, topography, facilities and structures, and images.
As these maps can easily be assessed even through mobile phones and shared, it makes the process of road construction and finalisation of highway networks easier.
MoRTH has decided to upload the entire NH network on a single unified platform irrespective of the executing agency, be it NHAI, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Border Roads Organization (BRO) or state governments, to avoid duplication.