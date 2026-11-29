Nine international airlines have temporarily suspended freighter operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) over inadequate cargo-handling capacity, infrastructure gaps and manpower shortages, reported The Times of India.

The disruption has affected an estimated 1,000 tonnes of daily cargo capacity in the Mumbai metropolitan region, with exporters and importers facing delays and shipments being diverted to other airports.

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The suspensions have come within two months of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) mandatorily shifting most international freighter operations from Mumbai airport to its new Navi Mumbai facility. The transition, intended to move international cargo operations to the new airport, has exposed significant operational challenges at the facility.

According to industry sources cited by TOI, the nine airlines that have temporarily stopped freighter services consist of Emirates SkyCargo, Singapore Airlines Cargo, , China Airlines Cargo, Malaysia Airlines' MASkargo, Lufthansa Cargo, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, Saudia Cargo, EgyptAir Cargo and Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services.

Turkish Cargo, Cathay Cargo and Azerbaijan-based Silk Way West Airlines are among the other carriers that have been running intermittent services as they grapple with difficulties in handling and transporting shipments.

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1,000 tonnes of daily cargo capacity affected The disruption has dealt a significant blow to the Mumbai region's export-import trade. Estimates cited by the publication indicate that the suspended schedules comprise around 23 weekly Boeing 777 freighter flights, each capable of carrying approximately 100 tonnes of cargo, three weekly Airbus A330 freighter flights with a capacity of about 60 tonnes each, and one weekly Boeing 747 freighter service capable of transporting nearly 100 tonnes.

Taking these aircraft capacities and flight frequencies into account, industry estimates suggest that the region has lost close to 1,000 tonnes of daily cargo-handling capacity, including 400 tonnes for exports and 600 tonnes for imports.

The affected capacity represents an estimated 35-40% of the Mumbai region's inbound and outbound cargo movement. Industry sources told TOI that shipments are increasingly being diverted to alternative airports, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Delhi.

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Cargo clearance taking up to 10 days One of the biggest operational challenges at NMIA is the time required to move cargo from aircraft to warehouses, identify its location and make it available for customs examination and clearance.

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A customs broker, requesting anonymity, told TOI that cargo at Mumbai airport is generally checked into the terminal and its location communicated within four to five hours of a flight landing during the daytime. For flights arriving at night, the process is generally completed by the following morning.

The situation at Navi Mumbai airport is considerably different.

"At Navi Mumbai airport, after a flight lands, cargo takes 3-4 days to be moved from the tarmac to the warehouse and checked in. It then takes another 2-3 days to identify where it has been stored," the broker told TOI.

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The broker added that customs clearance can begin only after the cargo is located, provided the terminal has the skilled labour and equipment required to move the consignment. "The entire process takes 8-10 days," the broker stated.

The Air Cargo Association of India (ACAAI) has also raised concerns with customs officials over import shipments stranded on dollies or exposed to rain. In some instances, cargo and unit load devices (ULDs) reportedly remained untraceable for more than a week, with stakeholders spending two to three days trying to locate missing units.

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Export consignments have faced difficulties too, with some shipments remaining unloaded from trucks for up to two days and consequently missing their flight cut-off times, the association flagged.

Lufthansa flags significant operational challenges Lufthansa Cargo has separately flagged shortcomings in the airport's cargo-handling infrastructure.

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A spokesperson for the airline told TOI that it had been "facing significant operational challenges due to insufficient cargo handling capacity at the new airport".

The spokesperson mentioned, "This has resulted in substantial cargo backlogs and has made it impossible for us to maintain our regular freighter schedule."

Lufthansa has halted its cargo services at NMIA until November 30. The airline indicated that resuming its regular freighter schedule would depend on consistent improvements in cargo-handling capacity, the availability of equipment and the reliability of airport operations.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Customs Brokers Association (BCBA) has approached customs authorities, seeking urgent intervention over the disruptions.

"Based on our nearly 50 years of experience in the air cargo industry, we have rarely witnessed such a paralysed state of affairs in cargo operations," the association said in a letter to the NMIA chief commissioner of customs.

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It added that the export-import trade should not be expected to bear the financial and operational consequences of deficiencies in airport cargo handling and infrastructure management.

What has Navi Mumbai airport said? Responding to TOI's queries, NMIA said cargo operations were continuing and that the airport was steadily expanding its network, infrastructure and capabilities to support growing domestic and international cargo volumes.

The airport operator also said it was supporting airlines with documentation, facility audits and regulatory requirements as more carriers prepared to commence operations. However, its statement did not directly address the specific operational concerns raised by industry stakeholders.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X