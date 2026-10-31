Navi Mumbai Airport: Here is why Emirates and Air France-KLM are resisting shifting international flights from Mumbai

Earlier this week, Akasa Air announced that it will shift the Mumbai–Jeddah operations from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), making it the latest airline to move some of its flights to the new airport. Earlier, IndiGo and Air India had also announced that they will move some of their international operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport.

This comes as Mumbai airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) wants to transfer some five million passengers annually by March 2027 for Terminal 1B development work. While airlines based in India have complied with the request, several foreign carriers are still reluctant.

What Emirates and Air France-KLM said This includes Emirates and Air France-KLM, who have cited concerns about NMIA infrastructure.

According to The Indian Express, Emirates has raised questions about NMIA’s capacity to support large international airline operations. Air France-KLM has opposed its services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, terming the arrangements as “operationally inefficient”.

Representatives of 35 airlines meet Mumbai airport officials Meanwhile, on Wednesday, representatives of more than 35 airlines and Mumbai airport officials discussed the transition plan for partially shifting international flights, with some carriers seeking more time to decide on the relocation of operations.

MIAL initially planned to implement the partial shifting of international operations from October 25 and later deferred the deadline till March 2027 following concerns raised by various foreign airlines about the transition plan.

Against this backdrop, more than 35 members of the Airline Operators' Committee (AOC) and MIAL officials met for over one-and-a-half hours on Wednesday to discuss the issues related to the shifting of international operations to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

At the meeting, MIAL requested airlines to share their transition plans by November 3 and they were also assured that the temporarily transitioned international traffic of 5 mppa will be fully restored back to Mumbai Airport once the T2 expansion is completed, PTI, citing sources, reported.

Airlines seek time Many of the airlines sought time till the next winter schedule that starts in October 2027 for relocation of the international flights, they added.

A source told PTI that airlines have insisted that T1 redevelopment should be done in a phased manner and rejected any unilateral decision by MIAL for reduction of slots from the next summer schedule starting from March 2027.

Mumbai airport has the capacity to handle around 55 million passengers annually, while NMIA is designed to handle 20 million passengers in its initial phase. Both are operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

Also Read | Mumbai airport asks airlines to submit international flight shift plans by Nov 3

With renovation of Terminal 1 (T1) at the Mumbai airport set to start next year, MIAL wants airlines to partially shift their international flights from Terminal 2 (T2) to NMIA so that the vacated space at T2 will be utilised by the carriers for domestic operations. The renovation of T1 is estimated to be completed by 2030.

Initially, AAHL asked airlines to cut 33 per cent of their international flights or shift them to NMIA by October 25, also the start of the winter schedule.

Following opposition from the operating airlines, it was decided to defer the deadline by a few weeks.