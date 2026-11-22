Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Friday, November 20, recorded its busiest day since starting commercial operations, handling 212 aircraft movements and more than 27,000 passengers in a single day, according to a report by CNBC TV.
According to the airport operator, the 212 aircraft movements included 173 scheduled passenger flights, comprising 87 arrivals and 86 departures. The airport also handled 20 cargo movements, with 10 arrivals and 10 departures, and 19 general aviation movements, including eight arrivals and 11 departures.
Among scheduled airlines, IndiGo recorded the highest number of aircraft movements at 122, including 61 arrivals and 61 departures.
Akasa Air followed with 35 movements, comprising 18 arrivals and 17 departures. Air India Express operated 10 movements, with five arrivals and five departures, while FLY91 recorded six movements, including three arrivals and three departures.
Non-scheduled and cargo aircraft accounted for the remaining 39 movements.
Commenting on the traffic figures, a Navi Mumbai International Airport spokesperson told CNBC: “This milestone is an important indicator of how quickly NMIA is scaling. Handling 212 aircraft movements and more than 27,000 passengers in a single day, alongside cargo and general aviation operations, demonstrates the strength of our infrastructure, operating systems, and teams. Our focus is not simply on achieving traffic milestones, but on building a safe, efficient, and scalable airport ecosystem that can support Mumbai's long-term growth. As connectivity expands, NMIA will increasingly complement the region's existing aviation infrastructure and strengthen Mumbai's position as one of India's most important economic and aviation gateways.”
Meanwhile, Air travellers relying on complimentary inter-airport transport between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai will now have to switch to paid options.
The free app-based premium daily-commute platform Cityflo shuttle service connecting Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to Terminal 2 (T2) of Mumbai airport has been discontinued, The Times of India (TOI) reported, citing sources at NMIA.
The closure marks the latest pullback in complimentary airport connectivity along the corridor. According to the report, Cityflo's exit follows the earlier withdrawal of the free shuttle service operated by Chalo Bus on the same route between the two airports.
With both free shuttle options now off the table, commuters travelling to and from the Navi Mumbai airport are seeing a broader shift in how ground transport operates at the facility.
Sources cited by The Times of India noted that most free shuttle services have now been replaced with paid bus services, leaving passengers to choose between public feeder networks and private app-based operators.
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