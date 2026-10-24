Navi Mumbai International Airport adds 9 destinations: Check new routes to Agatti, Guwahati, Udaipur and more

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has expanded its domestic network with nine new destinations, opening up more travel options for passengers from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The additions include island destinations, heritage cities and regional centres across western, northern, eastern and north-eastern India.
The expansion comes as the airport's passenger traffic crosses 35.88 lakh since commercial operations began on 25 December 2025. According to figures released by the airport, NMIA handled 35,88,675 passengers, including 35,80,233 domestic travellers and 8,442 international passengers, alongside 27,185 scheduled aircraft movements.
The nine additions are Agatti via Goa-Mopa, Darbhanga, Guwahati, Jalgaon, Jodhpur, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Sindhudurg and Udaipur, according to the airport's announcement reported by The Times of India and The New Indian Express.
The newly added destinations connect the Mumbai region with several different travel markets. Here is the complete list.
Agatti via Goa-Mopa: The connection offers access to Lakshadweep, an island destination known for its beaches and marine attractions. The routing is via Goa-Mopa.
Darbhanga: Located in Bihar, Darbhanga provides access to the Mithila region and its cultural heritage.
Guwahati: The Assam city serves as an important gateway to north-eastern India, including its cultural attractions and natural landscapes.
Jalgaon: Situated in Maharashtra, Jalgaon offers access to northern parts of the state and the wider Ajanta heritage circuit.
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan city is known for its historic forts, palaces and blue-painted old town, making it a significant heritage tourism destination.
Ranchi: The capital of Jharkhand provides access to the state's waterfalls, forests and eco-tourism attractions.
Bagdogra: Located in West Bengal, Bagdogra is a gateway to North Bengal and the eastern Himalayan tourism circuit, including Darjeeling and nearby hill destinations.
Sindhudurg: The addition strengthens access to Maharashtra's Konkan coast, known for its beaches, forts and coastal tourism.
Udaipur: Another Rajasthan destination, Udaipur is known for its lakes, palaces and heritage properties, attracting leisure travellers and visitors attending weddings.
The airport's expanded network is expected to improve access to tourism centres and regional markets, although the availability of particular flights and their schedules will depend on airline operations.
NMIA's growth is not limited to passenger connectivity. The airport has also expanded its international cargo network, with 18 airlines serving 45 destinations, according to The Times of India and Financial Express.
The airport recorded 18,01,377 departing passengers and 17,87,298 arriving passengers during the reported period. Its scheduled aircraft movements included 27,111 domestic and 74 international movements.
The nine new destinations mark another step in the airport's expansion, connecting the Mumbai region with a broader mix of regional, cultural and leisure markets.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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