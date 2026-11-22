Air travellers relying on complimentary inter-airport transport between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai will now have to switch to paid options.
The free app-based premium daily-commute platform Cityflo shuttle service connecting Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to Terminal 2 (T2) of Mumbai airport has been discontinued, The Times of India (TOI) reported, citing sources at NMIA.
The closure marks the latest pullback in complimentary airport connectivity along the corridor. According to the report, Cityflo's exit follows the earlier withdrawal of the free shuttle service operated by Chalo Bus on the same route between the two airports.
With both free shuttle options now off the table, commuters travelling to and from the Navi Mumbai airport are seeing a broader shift in how ground transport operates at the facility.
Sources cited by The Times of India noted that most free shuttle services have now been replaced with paid bus services, leaving passengers to choose between public feeder networks and private app-based operators.
Despite the end of the free shuttles, regular and app-based transit options remain available for flyers heading to Navi Mumbai and key parts of Mumbai.
According to the report, passengers can rely on the following services:
Earlier this year, Cityflo expanded its operations in Delhi-NCR and launched services in Kolkata, marking its foray into Eastern India.
With the latest rollout, the company’s operational fleet has crossed 1,000 buses—a threefold jump over the previous year—positioning it among India’s largest app-based bus operators.
The platform now operates across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Kolkata, key urban hubs with high concentrations of corporate professionals and heavy daily commuting demand.
The expansion points to a growing shift among urban commuters toward structured, reliable shared mobility options amid persistent traffic congestion, inconsistent transit services, and rising dependence on private vehicles.
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