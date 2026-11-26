Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has handled more than four million passengers in less than 11 months of commencing commercial operations, marking a significant milestone as it approaches its first anniversary on December 25, 2026.

The airport recorded a cumulative passenger volume of 4,101,409, including domestic and international travellers, according to a company statement, multiple news reports said.

Advertisement

Besides expanding its passenger operations, NMIA is strengthening its cargo network, connecting major international trade hubs and handling a growing volume of imports and exports.

Here are 10 key numbers that highlight the airport's operational progress:

10 numbers that matter

1. 4.10 million passengers Navi Mumbai International Airport as mentioned in news reports handled a total of 4,101,409 passengers since commencing commercial operations on December 25, 2025, crossing the four-million mark in less than 11 months.

2. 4.08 million domestic passengers

Domestic travellers accounted for the bulk of passenger traffic, with the airport handling 4,088,840 domestic passengers during the period.

3. 12,569 international passengers

The airport recorded 12,569 international passengers as it gradually expands its international connectivity.

4. 2.07 million departing passengers

Advertisement

Departing passengers stood at 2,078,168, marginally higher than the number of arriving passengers.

5. 2.02 million arriving passengers

The Navi Mumbai International Airport handled 2,023,241 arriving passengers during the period, taking the cumulative passenger count beyond four million.

6. 31,043 aircraft movements NMIA recorded 31,043 passenger aircraft movements, comprising 30,940 domestic and 103 international movements.

Also Read | Higher fares, softer demand leave Indian airlines with more empty seats

7. 1,092 general aviation movements

Apart from scheduled passenger flights, the airport successfully handled 1,092 general aviation movements, demonstrating its operational capacity beyond commercial aviation.

8. 18 airlines and 24 cargo destinations

NMIA's freighter network comprises 18 airlines connecting 24 global cargo destinations, including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Singapore, Baku and Addis Ababa.

9. 40,868 metric tonnes of cargo As of November 15, 2026, the airport had handled 40,868 metric tonnes of cargo. This included 9,216 metric tonnes of domestic cargo and 31,652 metric tonnes of international cargo.

Advertisement

International cargo accounted for more than 77% of the total cargo volume.

10. Cargo operations: Exports and imports

The airport is also expanding its role in international trade. A detailed assessment of cargo operations up to October 31, 2026, showed that NMIA handled:

- 7,558.63 metric tonnes: Total exports.

- 664.47 metric tonnes: Pharmaceutical shipments within exports.

- 11,091.45 metric tonnes: Total imports.

The airport also handled inbound shipments of perishable goods.