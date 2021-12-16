The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) has sanctioned ₹5,921 crore worth of loans for 84 projects in the current financial year 2021-22, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said in a statement today.

"The expenditure on the projects, including expenditure incurred by the NCR participating state governments wherein loan assistance was given by NCRPB, stands at ₹9,090.72 crore during the last three years (2018-19 to 2021-22)," Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

NCRPB provides loan-based financial assistance for the infrastructure development projects being implemented by the participating states or UTs, counter magnet areas (CMAs) or their agencies.

Among various projects implemented across India, the maximum 51 projects worth ₹2,247.28 crore were implemented in Rajasthan, followed by 29 in Haryana at ₹1,304.59 crore; three in UP at ₹2,217.16 crore; and one in Punjab at the cost of ₹152.52 crore.

As per the mandate of the NCRPB Act, 1985, the NCR Planning Board has prepared the Regional Plan-2021 for the NCR for evolving harmonised policies for the control of land uses and for economic growth and development of infrastructure to avoid any haphazard development in the region, the minister said.

Further, the NCR Planning Board has prepared functional plans for various sectors for the guidance of participating states, as per NCRPB Act, 1985, he said.

The implementation of the regional plan policies for NCR is done by the participating states and the central agencies concerned. To achieve the objectives of the regional plan, NCR Planning Board provides financial assistance in terms of soft loans to the participating states and their agencies.

Also read: Delhi: SC directs CAQM to invite suggestions from public, experts to combat air pollution

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.