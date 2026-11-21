Commuters travelling between New Garia in south Kolkata and Salt Lake Sector V could soon benefit from improved Metro connectivity. The 4.5-km extension of the Orange Line, connecting Beleghata with Sector V, is nearing completion and is expected to reduce the journey time between New Garia and Kolkata's IT hub to approximately 30 minutes once operational.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the extended corridor, which will introduce three additional stations and provide direct Metro connectivity between New Garia and Sector V, according to a report by The Indian Express.
The stretch is expected to become operational by the end of 2026, provided it receives the mandatory safety clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). However, the authorities are yet to announce a confirmed inauguration date.
The Orange Line currently operates between Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and Beleghata. With the latest extension, commuters will get access to three more stations:
- Gour Kishore Ghosh
- IT Centre
- Nalban
Once the extended corridor opens to passengers, commuters will be able to travel directly from New Garia to Sector V without having to switch Metro trains.
The development is expected to make daily travel easier for IT professionals working in Sector V, along with residents of Garia, Mukundapur, Patuli, Anandapur and Kalikapur. The additional connectivity will also provide commuters with an alternative to travelling by road.
The completion of a 366-metre viaduct near Chingrighata had emerged as a major obstacle to the project. According to The Indian Express, construction of a crucial 62-metre section between pillars 317 and 319 was completed in two stages.
The first phase involved installing a 28-metre span between pillars 317 and 318, followed by the placement of a 34-metre span between pillars 318 and 319. Both operations were carried out within separate 60-hour construction windows.
Work on the project had remained stalled for nearly 18 months because of delays in obtaining the necessary clearances. Construction activities resumed after the issue was resolved.
The extended corridor is expected to make Metro travel more convenient for suburban railway passengers arriving at New Garia from Diamond Harbour, Sonarpur, Canning and Baruipur. They will be able to access the Orange Line through Kavi Subhash station.
At the other end, IT Centre station will be connected to the Green Line's Salt Lake Sector V station through a footbridge. This interchange will allow passengers to continue their journeys towards Sealdah, Howrah and Esplanade by changing Metro lines.
The extension is also expected to improve access to several hospitals situated along the EM Bypass. These include Medica, Ruby, Peerless and RN Tagore hospitals.
Despite the progress made on construction and trial operations, commuters will have to wait for the CRS's final approval and an official inauguration announcement before passenger services begin on the extended Orange Line.
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