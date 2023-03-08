New model likely for e-highway bids

Under AHEM, the government also plans to run electric buses and taxis on PPP mode. The NHEV trial found that e-bus and taxi operators will be able to break even within 36-40 months, and the cost of travel by both e-buses and e-taxis for passengers would be way below the cost incurred on their conventional counterparts. The AHEM model can change any 300-km highway or expressway into an e-highway in 90 days with charging stations, EV car fleets and buses, along with roadside assistance and lower priced EVs for non-stop running on the stretch to secure their repayment, according to experts.

