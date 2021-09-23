NEW DELHI : As part of the efforts to improve Indian ports' cargo handling capacity, Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal will lay the foundation stone for a truck parking terminal at New Mangalore port on Friday.

“Due to improved hinterland connectivity, the container and other general cargo traffic is increasing at this Port. Around 500 trucks are moving to and fro daily for evacuation of cargo from New Mangalore Port to distant places outside Dakshin Kannada district and Karnataka state. Though the Port has provided parking facilities for about 160 trucks, the existing area is found to be insufficient," the ports, shipping and waterways ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s merchandise exports growing by 45.17% year-on-year in August to $33.14 billion.

“New Mangalore port, the only major port of Karnataka, is ideally located between Cochin and Goa ports. Every aspect of the infrastructure is designed to ensure that vessels are sharply focused on the customers' logistical needs. The port has 15 fully operational berths, handling containers, coal and other cargo," the statement said.

This comes in the backdrop of a ₹8 trillion investment envisaged under Sagarmala till 2035. The Sagarmala programme envisages the construction of new ports to harness the country’s 7,517km coastline and set up as many as 142 cargo terminals at 12 major ports.

“Hard surface truck parking terminal has been completed for an area 16000 m2 at the cost of ₹2 crore. Additional truck parking area of 17000 m2 would be developed at cost of ₹1.9 crore. The Truck Terminal would be provided concrete pavement, gate house, restaurant, and dormitory at the project cost of Rs.5.00 crores in 2022-23," the statement added.

