New truck parking terminal to come up at New Mangalore port

“Due to improved hinterland connectivity, the container and other general cargo traffic is increasing at this Port. Around 500 trucks are moving to and fro daily for evacuation of cargo from New Mangalore Port to distant places outside Dakshin Kannada district and Karnataka state. Though the Port has provided parking facilities for about 160 trucks, the existing area is found to be insufficient," the ports, shipping and waterways ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

