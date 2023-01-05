Newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport becomes operational in Goa

NEW DELHI :The newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa has commenced commercial operations today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.
The operations at the airport commenced as it witnessed the first passenger flight arriving on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, 2022, inaugurated the first phase of the new facility in the coastal area.
On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for naming Greenfield International Airport Mopa in Goa as ‘Manohar International Airport–Mopa, Goa’, as a mark of tribute to Late Manohar Parrikar, former Defence Minister and four-time Goa Chief Minister.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to twitter to express his delight at the Manohar International Airport becoming operational.
He tweeted that both the commencement of operations and the rationalization of VAT on Air Turbine Fuel will reaffirm Goa’s strategic importance as a gateway to India, and open new doors for tourism & employment in the State
The foundation stone of the airport was laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2016.
Developed at a cost of around ₹2,870 crores, the airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and comprises a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.
Initially, phase I of the Airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA.. The airport has extensively used Azulejos tiles, which are native to Goa.
The food court also recreates the charm of a typical Goan café. It will also have a designated area for a curated flea market where local artisans and craftsmen will be encouraged to display and market their wares.
