Govt hits the brakes on road arbitration extensions to reduce delays and costs
Arbitration claims against the National Highways Authority of India have swelled to nearly ₹1 trillion as of March. This is roughly 40% of NHAI’s total liabilities, underscoring the financial strain from unresolved conflicts.
New Delhi: The union government has decided to introduce additional safeguards and scrutiny to prevent road and highway arbitrations against the National Highways Authority of India Ltd (NHAI) from running longer than expected and causing costs to pile up, two people aware of the matter said.