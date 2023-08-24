NHAI explores insurance surety bonds to accelerate infrastructure growth1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 05:56 PM IST
NHAI has urged insurance companies and contractors to consider insurance surety bonds as an additional means of submitting bid security and performance security deposit.
New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) convened a high-level meeting to deliberate on different aspects to explore possibilities and remove operational constraints for wider adoption of surety bonds in place of bank guarantees.
