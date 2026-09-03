NHAI launches monthly toll pass for ₹350: What is it, how to apply, who is eligible and more

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out a one-of-a-kind monthly pass, expanding its digital FASTag Local Pass facility to 121 toll plazas in India. Priced at ₹350, the monthly pass will help commuters save time and cost at toll plazas while also streamlining toll payments. The pass can be applied for online via the Rajmargyatra mobile app or at designated points.

NHAI's monthly pass at ₹ 350 The monthly pass is expected to reduce queues at toll plazas and shorten journey times for frequent commuters. The scheme will also reduce cash handling and ease reconciliation for toll operators, while boosting digital transactions. The initiative is said to be a part of NHAI's efforts to modernise toll management and improve the road-user experience.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement that the initiative is aimed at making travelling via National Highway convenient and citizen-friendly.

How to apply The monthly pass will require basic details such as information about the vehicle and identity verification through authorised systems. Applicants must check the eligibility criteria before applying. Check details on charges, terms and conditions for specific categories for the application process.

Eligibility The pass is only for those who live within the range of 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza. Those eligible can use the pass to travel unlimited times through the toll plaza in a month, subject to the applicable rules.

For the unversed, the monthly pass isn't valid at every toll plaza. Only 121 toll plazas are covered under this scheme. Commuters must check whether their toll plaza is under the covered locations before submitting their application.

Documents required The application process for the pass has been moved online, as per reports.

Eligible commuters can apply through the Rajmargyatra mobile app.

The system uses consent-based integration with government digital platforms such as DigiLocker and VAHAN to verify details of the applicant, such as residential address, vehicle details and linked FASTag.

Once the details are verified, the applicant's eligibility is checked through a GIS-based verification. This determines whether the registered address falls within the prescribed 20 km radius of the toll plaza. This means applicants do not need to submit physical documents to prove their eligibility.

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Commuters may check the list of eligible toll plazas on the Rajmargyatra portal before their application.