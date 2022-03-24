Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NHAI, NHLML, NHIDCL and tourism ministry sign MoU for developing way-side amenities

Mint
1 min read . 08:20 PM IST Livemint

  • The MoU will facilitate leveraging expertise of Ministry of Tourism and ITDC for developing WSAs that will also help make Indian highways cater to the specific needs of tourists especially on routes catering to places of tourist interest

In an effort to enhance tourist infrastructure in the country, state owned entities under ministry of road transport and highways including NHAI, NHLML, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) have signed a MoU with ministry of tourism for developing Way-Side Amenities (WSAs) and View-Points at tourist places.

The MoU will facilitate leveraging expertise of Ministry of Tourism and Indian Tourism Development Corp (ITDC) for developing WSAs that will also help make Indian highways cater to the specific needs of tourists especially on routes catering to places of tourist interest.

The MoU will further enable National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) to construct world-class WSAs at tourist places across all the North Eastern States.

NHIDCL is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways that promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries.

 

