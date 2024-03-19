NHAI raises more than ₹16,000 crore in its largest InvIT monetisation round
In the third round of monetisation, NHAI’s infrastructure investment trust raised around ₹7,272 crore from domestic and international investors, and debt of around ₹9,000 crore from Indian lenders to fund the acquisition of national highway stretches.
The National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), the infrastructure investment trust of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has raised more than ₹16,000 crore for 889 kilometres of national highway through its ‘InvIT round 3’ This is the largest-ever monetisations by NHAI and one of the largest transactions in the history of Indian roads. The letter of acceptance (LOA) was issued in February, NHAI said.