Home / Industry / Infrastructure /  NHAI to develop over 600 wayside amenities in 5 years

NHAI to develop over 600 wayside amenities in 5 years

1 min read . 08:42 PM IST Saurav Anand
NHAI has already awarded 160 wayside amenities for development, out of about 150 have been awarded in last two years.

  • Wayside amenities will be developed every 40-60 km of current and upcoming national highways and expressways, road transport ministry said

NEW DELHI :To improve commuting experience on National Highways, NHAI will develop Wayside Amenities (WSA) at more than 600 locations on National Highways and Expressways by FY 2024-25. 

“Wayside Amenities will be developed every 40-60 km of current and upcoming National Highways and Expressways," the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

The amenities will include numerous facilities for passengers such as fuel station, electric charging facilities, food court, retail shops, bank ATM, children play area, medical clinic, childcare room, toilets with shower facility, vehicle repair facility, driver dormitory, village hatt for promotion of local handicrafts etc. 

NHAI has already awarded 160 wayside amenities for development, out of about 150 have been awarded in last two years. Another 150 wayside amenities are planned to be awarded in the next financial year, which includes Greenfield corridors like Amritsar-Bathinda - Jamnagar Corridor, Delhi - Mumbai Expressway and Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. 

At present, 75 Wayside Amenities sites across multiple Brownfield and Greenfield Corridors are open for bidding at www.etenders.gov.in.

These sites are spread across eight states which include 27 in Rajasthan, 18 in Madhya Pradesh, 9 in J&K and 3 in Himachal Pradesh.

These wayside amenities will not only go a long way in making highway travel more convenient for commuters but will also provide adequate facilities for rest and refreshment to highway users, it added.

