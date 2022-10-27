NEW DELHI : To boost cooperation in the field of highway engineering and other infrastructure works, National Institute Of Technology, Silchar, (NIT Silchar) and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), have signed an MoU, according to a Ministry of Road Transport & Highways press release.

“National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), a CPSE under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has signed MoU with NIT, Silchar on 26th October, 2022 for seeking and promoting innovative technologies to find pragmatic solutions to the challenges posed in the construction of highways facing extreme climatic conditions," the statement reads.

The MoU was signed between Prof. Sivaji Bandyopadhyay , Director, NIT Silchar and Chanchal Kumar, Managing Director, NHIDCL.

Both NHIDCL and NIT Silchar are leading premier national organisations in their respective fields and have come up to work together as a team to achieve national objectives, undertaken with their best abilities and maximum cooperation. Both the organisations will leverage their respective expertise to work on road infrastructure and highway engineering projects, according to the press release.

NHIDCL has signed agreements with several IITs and other institutions to promote innovation in highways construction. It has signed Memorandum of Understandings with CSIR-CRRI, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, IIT Patna, NIT Srinagar, NIT Agartala and NSDC during the current year 2022-23.

Earlier, MoUs with IIT Bombay & IIT Guwahati were signed for sharing knowledge of innovative ideas and technologies in the field of Highway Engineering to upgrade skill & capacity of the core Engineering professionals of NHIDCL who are working tirelessly for the construction of Highways, tunnels and other infrastructure in the very tough geographical areas of NE region, UT of Ladakh, UT of J&K and UT of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

NHIDCL has also started discussions with other IITS, NITS for the signing of MoUs. This will help NHIDCL in introducing innovative technologies and find a pragmatic solution to the highways construction issues in challenging hilly and border areas, the ministry added.