NHIDCL signs MoU with NIT Silchar for innovation in highways construction2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 07:14 PM IST
- Both the organisations will leverage their respective expertise to work on road infrastructure and highway engineering projects
NEW DELHI : To boost cooperation in the field of highway engineering and other infrastructure works, National Institute Of Technology, Silchar, (NIT Silchar) and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), have signed an MoU, according to a Ministry of Road Transport & Highways press release.