NHIDCL signs MoU with NIT Silchar for innovation in highways construction

Earlier, MoUs with IIT Bombay & IIT Guwahati were signed for sharing knowledge of innovative ideas and technologies in the field of Highway Engineering to upgrade skill & capacity of the core Engineering professionals of NHIDCL who are working tirelessly for the construction of Highways, tunnels and other infrastructure in the very tough geographical areas of NE region, UT of Ladakh, UT of J&K and UT of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}