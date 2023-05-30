Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress of infra projects under NICDIT2 min read 30 May 2023, 10:28 PM IST
The primary objective of NICDIT is to establish greenfield smart industrial cities equipped with sustainable ‘plug n play’ infrastructure and information and communications technology (ICT)-enabled utilities
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday conducted a thorough review of the projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). This meeting marked the second gathering of the apex monitoring authority of the NICDIT and was organized in a hybrid mode in New Delhi.
