New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday conducted a thorough review of the projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). This meeting marked the second gathering of the apex monitoring authority of the NICDIT and was organized in a hybrid mode in New Delhi.

The primary objective of NICDIT is to establish greenfield smart industrial cities equipped with sustainable “plug n play" infrastructure and information and communications technology (ICT)-enabled utilities. It operates within the framework of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) and aims to develop high-quality infrastructure and prepared land parcels to attract investments in the manufacturing sector. This approach is crucial for positioning India favorably in the Global Value Chains (GVCs).

During the review, Special Secretary DPIIT apprised that as per the directions of the Finance Minister in the previous meeting, round table conferences, road shows and meetings with international associations are being organised at different places with the support of states and special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

In a series of tweets, the finance ministry stated, “For the development of Industrial Corridor nodes, multi-modal connectivity is being provided by different Ministries of the Government of India under various flagship schemes like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, National Waterways, Dedicated Freight Corridors, National Gas Grid, etc."

The meeting was also attended by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Shipping Minister Sarbanand Sonwal, and Niti Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery, with the participation of 16 states in dual mode, besides senior officials from various ministries.

“FM Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised importance of #FIRE i.e. Freight corridors, Industrial corridors, Railways and Expressways to further ignite industrialisation & economic development in India for realising PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," another tweet said.

During the meeting, Sitharaman stressed the significance of avoiding the politicisation of economic development. She urged all states to work together as Team India to address the challenges encountered in developing industrial corridors.

“FM Nirmala Sitharaman sought the support of the states to resolve the issues in operationalizing the industrial corridors, such as expediting land acquisition and facilitating the implementation of external infrastructure linkages, etc.," a tweet from the finance ministry stated.