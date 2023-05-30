New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari chaired a meeting with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday, focusing on enhancing work efficiency and adopting innovative technology to accelerate National Highway development.

Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, General (Dr.) V.K. Singh (Retd.), and other high-ranking officials were present during the discussions.

During the meeting, Gadkari unveiled two mobile applications aimed at improving efficiency and enhancing the commuting experience on National Highways. The first application, ‘RajmargYatra,’ is a citizen-centric mobile app equipped with a built-in complaint redressal system. The second app, ‘NHAI One,’ intends to streamline crucial on-site requirements for the execution of National Highway Projects.

Furthermore, the minister inaugurated NHAI’s inaugural ‘Sustainability Report for FY 2021-22,’ which presents an overview of NHAI’s governance structure, operational nature, stakeholder engagement, as well as its environment and social responsibility initiatives. Additionally, Gadkari launched a book titled ‘Road Development in India,’ providing a comprehensive account of the nation’s National Highway network’s history.

Addressing the officials, Gadkari emphasized the critical importance of accurate preparation and practical verification of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). This approach aims to minimize project delays, reduce construction costs, promote the use of environmentally sustainable materials, and ensure proper road alignment.

The minister further stressed the need for citizen-centric services and shared his vision for various aspects of National Highway development, encouraging NHAI officials to strive toward building a world-class National Highways network in the country.

Stressing on providing citizen centric services the minister shared his vision on various aspects of National Highway development and encouraged NHAI officials to build a world class National Highways network in the country.

The launch of the ‘RajmargYatra’ and ‘NHAI One’ mobile apps, along with the release of the Sustainability Report and the book on road development, underscores the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and NHAI’s commitment to advancing India’s National Highway infrastructure. The initiatives seek to prioritize efficiency, citizen satisfaction, and sustainable practices.