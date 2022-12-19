Nitin Gadkari said “India is well on its path to becoming a $ 5 trillion economy and achieving the dream of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ; insurance will play an important role in this growth. To realize Modi's dream, it is important that infrastructure projects are executed at a faster speed; infrastructure, and notably roads, are vital to the economic and social growth of our country. With this new instrument of Surety Bonds, the availability of both liquidity and capacity will definitely be boosted; such products stand to strengthen the sector. We are confident that expanding our road network will lead to more prosperity, increased employment opportunities, and increased social connectivity. Surety Bond Insurance is the right step in this direction, I am glad to see that Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has taken the great initiative by launching this important product."