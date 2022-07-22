Nitin Gadkari shares an update on work done on Delhi-Katra Expressway. Details here2 min read . 09:39 AM IST
- Delhi-Katra Expressway will be India’s longest Expressway passing through Haryana, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir covering a distance of 668 km
Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway which will be will be the India’s longest Expressway comprising length of 668 Km with total capital cost of Rs. 37,525 crore is passing through the State of Haryana, Punjab and UT Jammu & Kashmir.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in a wriiten reply in Lok Sabha said that works in a length of 597 km have been awarded, after acquisition of land as per the provisions of Contract/Concession Agreements.
The minister further stated that the work in entire stretch falling in the State of Haryana for a length of 158 Km has already been started. The project Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway in the State of Haryana starts at interchange with KundaliManesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Jhajhar District and passes through the districts of Jhajhar, Rohtak, Sonepat, Jind, Karnal and Kaithal. The stretch passing through State of Haryana has been scheduled for completion by March, 2024.
Katra in Jammu and Kashmir will soon be connected to Delhi via Amritsar through an Expressway which will not only make the road journey much more comfortable but also considerably reduce the travel time between these important towns
Delhi-Katra Expressway will be India’s longest Expressway passing through Haryana, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir covering a distance of 668 km and costing more than Rs. 37,525 crores. One of the major benefits from it would be that travel time from Katra to Delhi which presently takes around 11 to 12 hours will come down by at least 5 to 6 hours.
It will halve travel time from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra. The Greenfield Expressway will connect key Sikh religious sites at Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran and the holy Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi in Katra. The expressway will also connect key economic centres like Ambala Chandigarh, Mohali,Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Kathua and Samba in the states/UTs of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
