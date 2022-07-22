The minister further stated that the work in entire stretch falling in the State of Haryana for a length of 158 Km has already been started. The project Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway in the State of Haryana starts at interchange with KundaliManesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Jhajhar District and passes through the districts of Jhajhar, Rohtak, Sonepat, Jind, Karnal and Kaithal. The stretch passing through State of Haryana has been scheduled for completion by March, 2024.

