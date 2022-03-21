This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari last week informed the Rajya Sabha that the Centre is planning to develop India's road infrastructure equivalent to that of the US by the end of 2024
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari shared an update on the progress of the work done on the National Highway(NH-365 BB) which connects the ports of Andhra Pradesh with Telangana.
The minister shared the photos of the developmental works being carried on the 4-Laning of existing 2-Lane from Suryapet to Khammam of NH-365 BB (Old SH-42) with total cost of ₹ 1566.30 crore in the state of Telangana. “This 59 km stretch is crucial to provide seamless connectivity and boost export of products from Telangana through the ports in Andhra Pradesh," Nitin Gadkari wrote on Twitter.
Gadkari made the assertion while replying to a question during Question Hour in the Upper House, and sought more efforts to create awareness among the public about road safety.
Noting that "expanding road infrastructure is not the only problem", the minister said there are other aspects such as "road engineering, automobile engineering, awareness among people, and education".
Development of greenfield and access-controlled corridor has also been planned in Telangana to ease-out traffic on existing corridors, reduce travel time and costs and also provide a boost to the economy. These include:
Surat,Ahmadnagar, Solapur, Kurnool, Chennai (75 km length in Telangana)
Suryapet - Khammam - Devarapalle (164 km length in Telangana)
Indore - Hyderabad (136 km length in Telangana)
While development of these corridors will ease the traffic on existing routes, it will also lead to improved savings, due to reduced travel time and fuel consumption thereby also reducing the carbon footprint. Development of multiple wayside amenities are also being planned across the corridors to improve rider comfort.
The corridors have been planned as fully access controlled leading to enhanced rider mobility and safety. Development of these corridors would also generate both white-collar and blue-collar jobs thereby also providing the much-needed boost to the economy.
