The minister shared the photos of the developmental works being carried on the 4-Laning of existing 2-Lane from Suryapet to Khammam of NH-365 BB (Old SH-42) with total cost of ₹ 1566.30 crore in the state of Telangana. “This 59 km stretch is crucial to provide seamless connectivity and boost export of products from Telangana through the ports in Andhra Pradesh," Nitin Gadkari wrote on Twitter.