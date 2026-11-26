Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday gave the go-ahead to a 250-km ring road project for Kolkata, which is expected to cost ₹14,000 crore and help tackle the city's traffic congestion.

The announcement came during an event at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district, where Gadkari inaugurated 22 development projects involving an investment of ₹8,700 crore. He said the proposal was taken up after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and his ministerial colleagues approached him over the city's traffic woes, following which he directed officials to work out a plan.

"I want to make Kolkata a better city. I had told your minister and officials to prepare a plan to free Kolkata from traffic congestion. I am announcing approval for a 250-km ring road for Kolkata at a cost of ₹14,000 crore," he said, with Adhikari present on the stage, according to PTI.

Gadkari said the proposed ring road was the first step in a larger initiative to upgrade Kolkata's road network and instructed officials to evaluate the city's infrastructure needs.

He also advocated the use of contemporary urban road engineering techniques, under which roads, flyovers and metro rail corridors can be accommodated on a common pillar-based structure. Such an approach, he said, could maximise the use of limited urban space while improving traffic movement.

Referring to similar infrastructure projects undertaken in Pune and Nagpur, he highlighted their potential as models for Kolkata.

"This is just the beginning. The real picture is yet to unfold," he said, adding that "We have developed Mumbai and Delhi; now we will develop Kolkata."

Kolkata Minister Dilip Ghosh refers Gadkari as ‘Vishwakarma’ State minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday voiced optimism about new infrastructure projects and progress on pending highway proposals. He praised Gadkari, referring to him as "Vishwakarma" and expressing confidence that the minister would deliver on expectations, as per ANI.

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Addressing reporters in Kolkata, Ghosh recalled that Gadkari had earlier approved funding and announced several infrastructure initiatives for the state, including major highway projects and greenfield roads. However, he alleged that these proposals failed to advance because the previous state government did not provide the necessary support.

Highlighting Gadkari's contribution to infrastructure development, Ghosh said, “Respected Nitin Gadkari ji, whom we consider Vishwakarma. Wherever he lays his hands, he transforms it.”

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He further said that despite the Union minister extending considerable financial assistance and introducing schemes for West Bengal, implementation remained slow because of the lack of cooperation from the government at the time.

"However, the government at that time did not extend cooperation," he said.

Ghosh added that the BJP government in the state was committed to speeding up development work and described Gadkari's visit as an important opportunity to advance West Bengal's infrastructure projects.