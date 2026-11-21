Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated a bridge on Saturday. The bridge, Nitish Setu, which was constructed over the Ganga in Vaishali district of Bihar. It has been named after former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Among attendees were Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, and Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary at the event, reported PTI.
The Nitish Setu is a six-lane, cable-stayed bridge. It is a 9.76-km-long bridge with and 10 km of approach roads, connecting Bidupur block in Vaishali to Kachhi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna, as per the news agency.
The project has been named Nitish Setu as it was conceived during the tenure of the former chief minister and came close to its completion.
The bridge connects Kachhi Dargah on National Highway 22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali.
Nitish Setu has been built at a cost of around ₹4,280 crore, added the agency.
The bridge is expected to improve regional connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the surrounding areas. The officials remain confident that it will also boost the state's economic growth Bidupur-Kachhi Dargah Corridor is expected to become an attractive destination for investors going forward, as per PTI.
The area is expected to become a hub of tourism and logistics.
Apart from this, the newly constructed Nitish Setu is said to ease traffic congestion on the over 40-year-old Mahatma Gandhi Setu, which connects Patna and Hajipur.
Commuters can expect reduced travel time between north and south Bihar, especially those travelling from Raghopur Diara to Patna for work, essential services such as healthcare and education-related purposes.
According to officials, the bridge, once operational, will also aid the movement of agricultural produce and industrial goods across the state. It is likely to improve access to markets and further boost trade and commerce in the nearby region.
Meanwhile, PM Modi posted pictures from his airport meet with Nitish Kumar. Taking to X, Modi wrote, “It was a delight to meet Nitish Kumar Ji at Patna airport.”
PM Modi inaugurated 227 infrastructure and development projects worth around ₹34,000 crore in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday. This includes the much-talked about, Nitish Setu as well.
Major road projects which were also inaugurated include the six-laning of the Aurangabad-Chardaha section of NH-19, the Chorma-Bairgania section of NH-227F and the Umagaon-Saharsa section of NH-327, among others.
Modi also laid the foundation stones for several projects, including the four-laning of the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W.
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