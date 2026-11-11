No flights should move out of Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis opposes shift to Navi Mumbai airport

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pushed back against the Mumbai airport operator’s proposal to transfer international flights serving 14 destinations to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport from next summer, insisting that no flights should be moved out of Mumbai, The Times of India reported.
Fadnavis has taken up the matter with the Union Civil Aviation Minister, proposing an alternative timeline for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1). Under his suggestion, the existing facility would continue handling passengers until its replacement is ready.
“I have written to them to first develop Terminal 1B, shift 1A to 1B and then take down the existing 1A terminal,” Fadnavis was quoted by TOI as saying.
His proposed plan would involve rebuilding T1 in phases, allowing parts of the terminal to remain operational while other sections are demolished and reconstructed.
Last week, the Mumbai airport operator informed the civil aviation ministry of its proposal to transfer services connecting Mumbai with 14 international destinations to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from the Summer 2027 schedule.
The destinations identified for the proposed shift are:
Bahrain
Dammam
Dhaka
Doha
Fujairah
Jakarta
Jeddah
Kathmandu
Kuwait City
Madinah
Muscat
Ras Al Khaimah
Riyadh
Sharjah
In October, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) informed airlines that it intended to reduce international flight operations at Terminal 2 (T2) by nearly one-third under the Summer 2027 schedule, which begins towards the end of March.
The move is intended to create space for around five million domestic passengers annually who would be affected by the first phase of T1's demolition.
MIAL has also conveyed to airlines that it cannot accommodate their requested slots for the Summer 2027 schedule at T2. Consequently, some flight operations would have to be temporarily shifted elsewhere.
The complete T1 facility, which has an annual passenger-handling capacity of 15 million, is due to be demolished by March 2028. Work on its replacement will begin only after the demolition is completed, with the new terminal expected to become operational by December 2030, TOI reported.
Meanwhile, ANI reported that the proposed arrangement is expected to preserve nearly 91% of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) existing traffic capacity while facilitating the transfer of approximately five million passengers annually from CSMIA to NMIA.
The proposed relocation of flights has not received unanimous support from the aviation industry. Airlines have raised concerns over the impact of the redevelopment plan on Mumbai airport's passenger-handling capacity.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents airlines worldwide, had asked the civil aviation ministry to consider rebuilding T1 in stages. Under this approach, individual sections would be demolished and reconstructed one after another, rather than taking the entire terminal out of service simultaneously.
This would help retain some operational capacity throughout the construction period and reduce the disruption caused by the redevelopment.
The operational dependence between T1 and T2 also extends to aircraft parking and movement within the airport.
MIAL has proposed building a 3.042-km underground airside tunnel to link the aircraft parking areas, or aprons, of the two terminals. The proposal also includes developing more aircraft parking stands to the south of runway 09-27.
Currently, aircraft are sometimes parked at the T1 apron when T2 does not have enough available parking space. Passengers and their baggage then need to be transported between the two terminals through a perimeter road and runway 14-32.
The proposed tunnel is aimed at improving connectivity between the terminals and addressing the logistical challenges involved in transferring passengers, baggage and aircraft.
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