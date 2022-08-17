Noida land rate hike: What will change for homebuyers?3 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Noida has lately been witnessing an increase in demand for new luxury and large accommodations
If you were planning to buy or invest in a property in Noida, here’s some bad news for you. The Noida Authority has decided to increase the land rates by 20% to 30% across several categories. So, this will dampen the mood of homebuyers planning to buy a house shortly as they will have to bear the brunt of increased property prices in the region.