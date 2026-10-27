Noida Metro to run trains every 6 minutes 35 seconds during peak hours from November 1 | Details inside

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will increase train frequency during peak hours from November 1, 2026, in response to rising passenger demand.

Under the revised schedule, the interval between trains will be reduced from 7 minutes and 30 seconds to 6 minutes and 35 seconds. The move is aimed at improving service frequency and making daily commutes more convenient for passengers travelling on the Aqua Line, The Indian Express reported.

NMRC is also considering extending late-night metro services, which could allow commuters to travel later in the evening. However, the proposal is yet to be finalised.

Noida Metro may extend late-night services The NMRC is considering a proposal under which the last train from Sector 51 station towards Depot Station would depart at 11:25 pm.

The corporation said the proposal is still subject to operational arrangements and feasibility.

“The proposed change is subject to finalisation of the arrangements and operational feasibility,” it said in a statement.

The proposed extension could provide additional flexibility for commuters travelling late in the evening, if implemented.

Noida Metro records highest-ever single-day ridership The NMRC recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership on Friday, October 23, with 1,05,358 passengers travelling on its network.

The corporation attributed the growth in passenger numbers to initiatives intended to improve convenience and the overall commuting experience.

“NMRC has been taking various initiatives to improve passenger convenience and enhance the overall commuting experience. These include QR-code-based ticketing, implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), improved connectivity through the foot overbridge (FOB), and other service-improvement measures. These initiatives have contributed to a 20% increase in average daily ridership.”

The record ridership comes as the corporation moves to increase peak-hour train frequency to accommodate passenger demand.

NMRC works on improving last-mile connectivity Alongside changes to train frequency, NMRC is consulting relevant stakeholders to improve last-mile connectivity for metro passengers.

Better connections between metro stations and commuters' final destinations are among the measures being considered to make public transport more accessible.

“These initiatives form part of NMRC’s continued efforts to make metro travel more accessible, convenient and passenger-friendly. NMRC remains committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient metro services and to promoting the use of public transport,” it said.

Noida Metro Aqua Line: Stations and route The Noida Metro Aqua Line currently spans 29.7 km and has 21 stations, connecting Noida with Greater Noida.

The stations listed by NMRC are: