Noida Metro to run trains every 6 minutes 35 seconds during peak hours from November 1 | Details inside

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will increase train frequency during peak hours from November 1, 2026, in response to rising passenger demand.
Under the revised schedule, the interval between trains will be reduced from 7 minutes and 30 seconds to 6 minutes and 35 seconds. The move is aimed at improving service frequency and making daily commutes more convenient for passengers travelling on the Aqua Line, The Indian Express reported.
NMRC is also considering extending late-night metro services, which could allow commuters to travel later in the evening. However, the proposal is yet to be finalised.
The NMRC is considering a proposal under which the last train from Sector 51 station towards Depot Station would depart at 11:25 pm.
The corporation said the proposal is still subject to operational arrangements and feasibility.
“The proposed change is subject to finalisation of the arrangements and operational feasibility,” it said in a statement.
The proposed extension could provide additional flexibility for commuters travelling late in the evening, if implemented.
The NMRC recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership on Friday, October 23, with 1,05,358 passengers travelling on its network.
The corporation attributed the growth in passenger numbers to initiatives intended to improve convenience and the overall commuting experience.
“NMRC has been taking various initiatives to improve passenger convenience and enhance the overall commuting experience. These include QR-code-based ticketing, implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), improved connectivity through the foot overbridge (FOB), and other service-improvement measures. These initiatives have contributed to a 20% increase in average daily ridership.”
The record ridership comes as the corporation moves to increase peak-hour train frequency to accommodate passenger demand.
Alongside changes to train frequency, NMRC is consulting relevant stakeholders to improve last-mile connectivity for metro passengers.
Better connections between metro stations and commuters' final destinations are among the measures being considered to make public transport more accessible.
“These initiatives form part of NMRC’s continued efforts to make metro travel more accessible, convenient and passenger-friendly. NMRC remains committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient metro services and to promoting the use of public transport,” it said.
The Noida Metro Aqua Line currently spans 29.7 km and has 21 stations, connecting Noida with Greater Noida.
The stations listed by NMRC are:
The supplied station list contains Sector 50 twice and therefore names only 20 distinct stations, despite the stated total of 21. The complete station list should be verified with NMRC before publication.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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