Noida’s ₹14-crore Japanese Park targets December 15 opening: Zen gardens, dragon-shaped swings and waterfalls

The Noida Authority is targeting December 15 for the opening of its Japanese Park in Sector 94, a nine-acre recreational space being developed near the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro station at an estimated cost of ₹14 crore.

The park is being designed to showcase aspects of Japanese culture associated with nature, peace and spirituality. Planned attractions include themed gardens, a dragon-shaped swing, waterfalls, small bridges and Japanese gazebos.

“The project is in its final stages and we aim to open it to the public by December end,” said Anand Mohan Singh, deputy general manager (horticulture) at Noida Authority told Hindustan Times.

The initial plan was to open the park by the end of October, but the project was delayed after workers went on leave, he added.

“At present, 40 workers are completing the project. We aim to complete it in two months and open by Dec 15,” he said.

Work on the project began in May last year. The park is intended to provide residents of sectors 94, 95, 96 and 97, as well as nearby areas, including Supernova, with a public space for recreation and relaxation.

Zen garden, themed swings and water bodies among attractions Visitors can expect Japanese-style swings, including a dragon-shaped swing, alongside selfie points, waterfalls and small bridges. Japanese gazebos and a Zen garden are also planned.

A traditional Japanese-style landscape, the Zen garden is designed to promote peace of mind, meditation and introspection.

The park will have two water bodies, including a central one with a pathway passing over it. Walking paths and a jogging track are also planned for visitors.

Miyawaki plantation planned for green cover Plants will be grown using the Miyawaki technique, which can help establish dense green cover within two to three years, officials said.

However, plantation work had not started during a site visit on Monday, while landscaping and sections of the paved pathways remained incomplete. Loose tiles and construction debris were also seen along parts of the routes.

The boundary wall, main structures and several other features are already in place, with tile work and landscaping among the tasks remaining before the park opens.

CCTV cameras and control room planned The Noida Authority plans to install CCTV cameras at key locations across the park. A video wall will monitor camera footage, supported by a dedicated control room to strengthen surveillance and safety before the facility opens.

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