NRI contributions to Indian real estate surge over five years, to reach 17% by 2025
Between 2019 and 2020, NRIs constituted 10% of total real estate investments in India. This figure has consistently increased, reaching 15% today, and is projected to reach 17% by 2025, as per a NoBroker survey report.
The contribution of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to the Indian real estate sector has risen significantly, with their investments steadily rising over the past five years, 'The NRI Real Estate Report 2023', by NoBroker.com showed.
