NTPC granted permission to use drones at three thermal power plants

The civil aviation ministry has allowed National Thermal Power Corporation ( NTPC ) to use drones for research and inspection at its three power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The plants are Vindhyachal super thermal power station and Gadarwara super thermal power plant, both in Madhya Pradesh and Sipat Super Thermal Power Station, Chhattisgarh.

"Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption to NTPC for the deployment of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) for carrying out research and inspection activities at Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station, Madhya Pradesh, Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Plant, Madhya Pradesh, and Sipat Super Thermal Power Project, Chhattisgarh using drones," the official statement mentioned.

"The conditional exemption is till 31st December 2020 or until the full operationalisation of Digital Sky Platform, whichever is earlier," the statement added.

However, NTPC must obtain necessary clearances from local Administration, ministry of defence, ministry of home affairs, air defence, Indian Air Force and (Airport Authority of India (AAI) prior to operation of drones, the statement added.

Amber Dubey, joint secretary, ministry of civil aviation, said, "NTPC will use the drones to carry out terrain mapping, stockpile volumetric analysis, aerial inspections and other applications at the three NTPC sites."

"This will provide NTPC excellent data with high accuracy at a fraction of the cost. This is in line with government of India's attempts to promote use of industrial drones in infrastructure, mining, agriculture and disaster relief etc," he further added.

