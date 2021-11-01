Oberoi Realty Ltd, one of India’s largest real estate developer has launched a new tower in the Elysian project at Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon on 28 October and has recorded gross booking value of Rs.787 crores for 3.90 Lakh sq. ft. till date. With this, the cumulative gross booking value from 1st January, 2021 till date in Oberoi Garden City stood at ₹2,705 crores.

“The new tower offers a mix of spacious 3 and 4 BHK apartments. The 4 BHK apartments extend to spacious outdoor decks with uninterrupted views of the Aarey Greens. Elysian at Oberoi Garden City offers a state-of-the-art lifestyle and over 35 amenities that include squash courts, golf simulator, futsal court, mini theatre and many more," the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Oberoi Garden City is the flagship project of Oberoi Realty that transformed Goregaon into a most sought-after real estate destination," according to a statement by the company.

This integrated development is spread across 80 acres and offers a ready social and lifestyle infrastructure with excellent connectivity to the business districts, suburban station and the upcoming metro.

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director, Oberoi Realty Limited said, “It is a fantastic moment for us to receive such an overwhelming response from our customers who have time and again reposed their faith in the brand. Elysian is an ideal choice for those looking for a vibrant lifestyle in a ready ecosystem within a well-connected suburb. We are delighted and motivated by the response."

Recently, the company reported a 94 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹266.59 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at ₹137.74 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to ₹768.52 crore in the second quarter from ₹325.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

