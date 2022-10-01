Office leasing to hit all-time high in 2022: Report

Clouds of recessionary pressure may overshadow the leasing space boom

Despite a possible boom in office space leasing this year, Ramesh Nair remained realistic by addressing the looming threat of recession in the economy. He said that there are concerns about the recessionary pressures in the global markets, hence, remained speculative of its impact on occupiers' decisions and confidence towards the end of the year. He foresees a slight dent in inquiries/demand in the near term.