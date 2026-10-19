Palma-Gumla highway route in Jharkhand is open now - How ₹1,908 cr road will change your travel experience

The 63.17-km Palma-Gumla stretch of National Highway 43 (NH-43) in Jharkhand has been opened to traffic, marking a step towards improving road connectivity and reducing travel time in the region, according to a Times of India (TOI) report. Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced the development during an outreach visit on Thursday.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹1,908.43 crore, the highway forms a key link in the proposed Raipur-Dhanbad Economic Corridor under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The road is expected to ease congestion, make journeys smoother and facilitate the transportation of goods between Jharkhand and neighbouring states.

How the new Palma-Gumla highway will benefit commuters The four-lane highway is expected to significantly cut travel time between Palma and Gumla, improving connectivity for daily commuters and other road users. Better road infrastructure could also make the movement of goods more efficient and support economic activity across the region.

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“The project will make travel smoother and boost economic, social and commercial activities in the region. Once the Raipur-Dhanbad corridor is completed, connectivity across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal will improve significantly,” an official was quoted as saying by TOI.

NHAI regional officer S K Arya said the new four-lane road had substantially reduced travel time on the Palma-Gumla route. He added that the larger corridor could encourage industrial growth, trade, tourism and employment generation.

Crash barriers, emergency services and improved road safety The highway features several road safety measures, including crash barriers, upgraded junctions, road markings and signage. These facilities are intended to improve driving conditions and help motorists navigate the route more safely.

Travellers can access emergency assistance round the clock by calling the toll-free helpline 1033. The service is supported by ambulances, highway patrol vehicles and cranes to assist motorists in emergencies.

Wildlife underpasses to reduce human-elephant conflict The project also incorporates measures to protect wildlife and minimise human-elephant conflict. Underpasses have been constructed at Turiyamba in Gumla district and Bero in Ranchi district to allow elephants and other animals to cross the highway more safely.

More highway development planned under the economic corridor NHAI project director S K Gautam told TOI that construction was in progress on a 32.37-km four-lane greenfield road connecting the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border to Bharda village in Gumla district. The stretch is being developed as part of the proposed economic corridor.

Under NHAI's Green Highways policy, 1.04 lakh saplings have been proposed for planting along the route, of which more than 26,000 have already been planted.