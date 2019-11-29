Pan Oasis' director Amit Chawla held over non-payment of 254 crore

Noida (UP): A director of a real estate company was arrested here on Friday for defaulting on payments amounting to ₹254 crore, the Noida administration said.

Amit Chawla of Pan Oasis realty group has been arrested by revenue officials from Dadri division, District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said.

"A recovery certificate (RC) was issued against Pan Oasis firm over non-payment of the dues towards Noida Authority after which the director (Chawla) has been arrested," Rajeev Rai, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dadri said.

He said Pan Oasis had dues pending towards the Noida Authority and notice had also been issued to the developer 45 days ago in pursuance of the UP Revenue Code, 2016.

"If the developer does not clear dues even now, then the administration would attach his properties to recover the dues as part of the next step," Rai told PTI.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.