Pandemic doesn't subdue investor interest in India’s infrastructure sector

Abhishek Bansal, Director- Energy, Actis, said the pandemic’s impact has been benign on the investor’s portfolio and the renewables and road sectors, from a commercial viewpoint. Bansal said the investor’s receivables were better during the pandemic because a lot of distribution companies were given loans by the government. “In terms of future, we continue to be positive on India’s infrastructure sector," said Bansal. Actis has been very bullish on India’s renewable energy industry. “We are now trying to expand beyond renewables. We will continue to invest very actively on renewable energy and transportation sectors like road projects over the next five to ten years," said Bansal.