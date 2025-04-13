Trade minister Goyal bats for sustainable, earthquake-resistant infrastructure

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday urged the construction industry to reduce import reliance, embrace sustainable practices, and focus on earthquake-resistant and modular infrastructure.

In his address to the inaugural session of Vibrant Buildcon 2025, organized by CAPEXIL in New Delhi, Goyal emphasized that sectors like housing, infrastructure, real estate, railways, airports, highways, and energy are vital to India’s economic growth, and key drivers of urban development and industrial expansion, contributing significantly to job creation and the overall economic landscape.

“Every element — from cement to security systems, and automation—plays a key role in this ecosystem,” he said, underlining the need for integrated approaches to infrastructure development.

Goyal said that government initiatives, such as 20 smart industrial cities, enhanced tourism infrastructure across 50 destinations, and 100 new industrial hubs, will drive India’s growth from a $4 trillion economy to $30-35 trillion by 2047, positioning the country as a global economic powerhouse.

He said that these initiatives will also improve the quality of life for citizens by ensuring better access to housing, healthcare, and essential services.

In his address, Goyal pointed to the strategic push for higher quality in construction, including earthquake-resistant buildings and greener, energy-efficient infrastructure.

He emphasized that sustainable construction practices will not only protect the environment but also ensure resilience in the face of natural disasters.

He called for a reduction in import dependency and the adoption of advanced, sustainable building practices across industries, from precast fabrication to renewable energy integration.

By reducing imports, India can foster innovation, reduce costs, and boost local manufacturing capabilities, he added.

Goyal also reiterated the importance of creating a formalized business ecosystem that includes improved labour conditions, good wages, and social security, all contributing to the country’s growth trajectory.

This will ensure that our workforce is empowered, secure, and motivated to contribute to the nation’s success, Goyal said.

"Our collective ambition to make India developed and a prosperous country, Vikshit Bharat by 2047, is the goal of every Indian. Each one of us has to contribute," he said.

To help realize this dream, we have to adopt the best practices, be sustainable, achieve net zero targets, be energy efficient, reduce pollution levels, and focus on clean cities, he added.