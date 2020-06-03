Piyush Goyal tells builders to sell homes at realistic prices

“..You can choose to be stuck with your material (inventory), then default with the banks or you can choose to sell it even if you have bought it at high prices and move forward," Goyal said. “If any one of you feel that government will be able to finance in such a way that you can hold longer and wait for the market to improve, because market is not improving in a hurry. Your best bet is to sell and those who have sold and got rid of their bank loans, have survived this downturn," Goyal added.