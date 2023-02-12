NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway to the nation on Sunday.

He also laid the foundation stone for 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than ₹5940 crore.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that building excellent road infrastructure is an engine of growth, development and connectivity in New India. “It is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world-class Expressways across the country."

He added that this is one of the most advanced expressways in the world which presents a grand picture of developing India. “When such modern roads, railway stations, railway tracks, Metro and airports are constructed, the country’s development gets momentum."

PM Modi said that for the last 9 years, the Central Government is continuously making huge investments in infrastructure. “Investments worth more than Rs. 50,000 crores were made for the construction of highways in Rajasthan. In this year’s budget, the Prime Minister informed that there has been an allocation of 10 lakh crores for infrastructure which is 5 times more than the allocation in 2014."

The Prime Minister added that the poor and middle class from Rajasthan will greatly benefit from these investments. “The benefit of investment in infrastructure on the economy is that it creates employment and connectivity. When investments are made in highways, railways, ports, airports, optical fibers, digital connectivity, construction of pucca houses and colleges, every section of the society gets empowered."

He said that another benefit of infrastructure is that economic activities are getting a boost. “With the construction of the Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot highway, the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur will be reduced. Along the expressway, Grameen Haats are being established that will help the local farmers and artisans. Tourism spots like Sariska, Keoladeo National Park, Ranthambore and Jaipur will draw huge benefits from the highway."

PM Modi added that one of the other three projects will give Jaipur direct connectivity with the expressway. “The second project will connect the expressway with Ambala- Kotputli corridor near Alwar. This will help vehicles coming from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal and Jammu Kashmir to travel to Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Lalsot Karoli road will also connect the region with the expressway."

The Prime Minister said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor are going to become two strong pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country and will transform this entire region including Rajasthan in the times to come.

“These two projects will strengthen the Mumbai-Delhi Economic Corridor and the road and freight corridor will connect many regions of Rajasthan, Haryana and Western India with ports. It will create new opportunities for logistics, storage, transport and other industries as well," he added.

PM Modi said that the Delhi Mumbai Expressway is powered by the PM Gati Shakti Masterplan. “Arrangements have been made to lay optical fiber, electricity lines and gas pipelines, and the leftover land will be used for producing solar energy as well as warehousing purposes. These efforts will save the nation a lot of money in the future."