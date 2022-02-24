NEW DELHI : The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that the PM Gati Shakti mission will lead to removal of all bottlenecks in infrastructure development along with achieving timely completion of projects.

Inaugurating the Mobile Container Scanner facility and Sagarmala convention hall at Visakhapatnam Port (VPT), projects worth Rs. 55 crores, the union minister said that PM Gati Shakti Master Plan aims to link all organizations like road, railways among others.

Sonowal highlighted the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister on Sagarmala Projects.

The Mobile Container Scanner facility set up by the VPT to scan the containers for radioactive materials was constructed at a cost of ₹30 crore. The Sagarmala convention hall at Salagramapuram at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore, is built for the welfare of the employees at the port.

“Most proposals submitted by the state of Andhra Pradesh were sanctioned and the government is always ready to render any assistance for the development of the state," the minister added.

The Minister, along with the chairman and senior officials of the port, visited the Vishakhapatnam Port through the launch drive. During the trip, various initiatives taken by Port were discussed. Shri Sonowal also planted a tree as a part of encouraging green initiatives. During this financial year, VPT has spent an amount of ₹4 crore for 4.5 lakhs of avenue plantation, apart from various other green initiatives.

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan was a major component of the Union Budget for FY23 with a major focus towards infrastructure development. The multi-modal approach is driven by seven engines, -- railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics infrastructure. All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison, according to the government.

In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that these engines are supported by the complementary roles of energy transmission, IT communication, bulk water and sewerage, and social infrastructure.

