PM Gati Shakti to help in timely completion of projects: shipping minister

The Minister, along with the chairman and senior officials of the port, visited the Vishakhapatnam Port through the launch drive. During the trip, various initiatives taken by Port were discussed. Shri Sonowal also planted a tree as a part of encouraging green initiatives. During this financial year, VPT has spent an amount of ₹4 crore for 4.5 lakhs of avenue plantation, apart from various other green initiatives.

