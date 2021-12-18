NEW DELHI : The central government is planning to prepare a working list of infrastructural gaps – identified by various economic ministries – and use it to push work on plugging such gaps through action plans by respective infrastructure ministries.

This was decided at the meeting of an empowered group of secretaries (EGoS) headed by the cabinet secretary at its first meeting on Friday.

The EGoS has been with secretaries of 20 infrastructure and economic user ministries as members to monitor the implementation of PM GatiShakti.

At its meeting, the group of officers also decided to study the multimodal connectivity to all the economic zones in the country on priority so that gaps are identified. Any such system or process, which is causing enhanced logistics cost are to be identified and deliberated upon and measures are to be taken including necessary administrative decisions so as to reduce cost, a government statement on the meeting said.

EGoS also emphasised the need for digitisation. It was felt necessary to integrate all management information systems of different so as to enable ease of usage. It also decided that all ministries should be directed to include in their planning logistics cost reduction at the core so as to achieve the objective of PM GatiShakti.

The CEO of Niti Aayog was a special invitee for the first meeting of EGOS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for providing multimodal connectivity to various economic zones in the country. PM GatiShakti aims to reduce logistics costs. Currently, the logistics cost in India is about 13% of the GDP whereas in other developed countries it is to the extent of 8%. The government is looking to reduce the cost of logistics to ensure the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector, the better realisation of prices to farmers and the availability of goods at cheaper prices to consumers.

Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG-N), which has developed the National Master Plan informed the EGoS that over 300 layers of data have been mapped onto GIS-based national master plan. It was further informed that all the Central Ministries and most of the State Governments have started updation of their required layers.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), being the nodal department for PM GatiShatki informed about the administrative arrangements made for monitoring and coordination of PM GatiShakti. Network Planning Group (NPG) comprising representatives from 7 Central Ministries has already been constituted. High Powered Expert Group of Professionals is being constituted to support the NPG.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.