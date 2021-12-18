PM GatiShakti gets push: EGoS banks on economic ministries to plug infra gaps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for providing multimodal connectivity to various economic zones in the country. PM GatiShakti aims to reduce logistics costs. Currently, the logistics cost in India is about 13% of the GDP whereas in other developed countries it is to the extent of 8%. The government is looking to reduce the cost of logistics to ensure the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector, the better realisation of prices to farmers and the availability of goods at cheaper prices to consumers.