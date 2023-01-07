PM GatiShakti maps data layers related to social sector infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Data layers on assets related to health, education, culture, tourism, gram panchayats, municipal corporation, social welfare housing, among others, are being mapped for optimum use of PM GatiShakti for social infrastructure planning, the commerce and industry ministry said on Saturday.
A review meeting on this by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) was attended by Ministry of Housing of Urban Affairs, Department of School Education & Literacy, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Health, among others.
“The 12 ministries/departments onboarded are now in advanced stages of data integration onto the NMP Platform that include important layers such as schools, hospitals, and anganwadi centres etc," the ministry said.
PM Gatishakti is aimed at addressing infrastructure gaps to ensure smooth movement of goods and services. It envisions an integrated and holistic planning across concerned ministries/departments to improve multimodal connectivity, and logistics efficiency.
Meanwhile, at the review meeting, the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) made a presentation on decision making and planning tools, use cases such as connectivity to model schools and disaster management planning along with the advantages of adopting NMP by social sector ministries, it added.
Departments presented the progress of adopting GatiShakti, data layers that can integrated onto the NMP platform and the challenges being faced by ministries during the integration process.
The presentations were followed by deliberations with participants, interesting and socio- economically useful ideas were generated, for instance, mapping of anganwadi centers with respect to accessibility, evaluation of location for establishing a new technical institute for promoting linkage with industry, analysing locations of schools and identifying any connectivity issues and so on.
