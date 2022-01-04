Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the India of the 21st century will move forward by taking everyone along with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas. Recalling the times of relentless corruption and government with no intention of development for the state, Prime Minister said that the current regime came up with the Mantra of HIRA - H to Highway, I to Internet way, R to railways and A to Airways for improving the connectivity in Tripura.

“The airport is a blend of Tripura’s culture, natural beauty and modern facilities. It will play a big role in enhancing air connectivity in the North East. We are progressing in full earnest to make Tripura the gateway to the northeast. Road, rail, air and water connectivity infrastructure is getting unprecedented investment. This is turning Tripura into a new hub of business and industry as well as a trade corridor."

Praising Tripura’s record in taking the welfare schemes to the people , the Prime Minister lauded the state for launching Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana. The scheme will promote tap water for every household, housing, Ayushman coverage, insurance cover, KCC and roads leading to enhanced confidence in the rural population.

The new National Education Policy is also being implemented in the country to skill the youth who are making India modern in the 21st century. It lays equal emphasis on learning in the local language. “Students of Tripura are now going to get help from Mission-100 and the 'Vidya Jyoti' campaign." The He also mentioned how the campaign to vaccinate the youth of the 15-18 age group will ensure that there is no break in the education of the young students.

The New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport is built at a cost of about ₹450 crore and is a state of art building spread over 30,000 square meters having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network-integrated system. Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High / Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state of art facilities and quality education. The project will cover about 1.2 lakh students from Nursery to class XII and will cost around ₹500 crores in the next three years.

